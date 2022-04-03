Critical Review: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Blockchain and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextNav $760,000.00 963.08 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Blockchain and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.88%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

