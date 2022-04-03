Critical Review: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Embark Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.59 $9.52 million $0.01 2,161.16

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95% NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.