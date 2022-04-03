Critical Survey: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $721.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.85% 18.40% 4.15% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.53 $3.40 billion $122.24 4.56 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.91 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

