CROAT Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 17% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $171,025.40 and approximately $28.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 109.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 544.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,889,048 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

