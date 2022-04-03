Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Cut by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

