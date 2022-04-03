Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.46.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.