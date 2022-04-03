CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.55.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.