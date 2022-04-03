CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

