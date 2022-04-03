CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.30. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

