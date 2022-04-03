Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of CUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 1,207,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,525. The company has a market cap of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
