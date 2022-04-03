Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 1,207,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,525. The company has a market cap of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

