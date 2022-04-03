Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

CMI stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.