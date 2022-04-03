Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $5,615,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cutera by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period.

Cutera stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 688,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

