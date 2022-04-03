CyberFi Token (CFi) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One CyberFi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006057 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $92,843.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

