Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyren stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,188,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Cyren alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.