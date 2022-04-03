D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.