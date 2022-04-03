DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.07.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of AX stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,392,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.