Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells $145,611.05 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

