Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

