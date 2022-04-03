Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 1,009,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,408. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

