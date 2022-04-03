Davidson Trust Co. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

