Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.