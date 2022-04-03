Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 9% This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $17,427.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00260783 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

