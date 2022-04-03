Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.