Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Digimarc stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,551. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Digimarc has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Digimarc by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

