Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $159,652.56 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,899.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.16 or 0.07497123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00271494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.29 or 0.00811098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00098263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00459805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00384925 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,647,628 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.