Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 196,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

