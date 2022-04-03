Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 886,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

