Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 564,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,099. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. Diodes has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,920,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.