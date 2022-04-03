Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.41 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 7,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 307,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,505 shares of company stock worth $3,616,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diodes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Diodes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

