Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)
