Ditto (DITTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $444.00

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $2.61 million and $444.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

