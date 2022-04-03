Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.