Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.5 days.

CWXZF stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

CWXZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

