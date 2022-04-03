Don-key Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193,047.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Don-key has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $193,047.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00273777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,353,833 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.