Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of LPG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 561,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $4,438,994. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

