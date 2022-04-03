Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $244,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

