Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

