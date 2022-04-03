DRIFE Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,682.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $135,682.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00108705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,303,241 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

