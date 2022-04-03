Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DS stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 41.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 143.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

