Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $224.77 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.44.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

