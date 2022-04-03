Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILPT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

