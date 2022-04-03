Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

