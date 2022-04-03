Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $388,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

