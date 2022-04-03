Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

