Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

