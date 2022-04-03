Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 298 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

