Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $88,000 Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $122,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UROY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.53 million and a PE ratio of -102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 188.20 and a quick ratio of 77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

