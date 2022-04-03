Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.