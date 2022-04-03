Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.