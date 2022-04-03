Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
