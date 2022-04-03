Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

